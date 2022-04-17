Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.04. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,374,000 after purchasing an additional 699,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after buying an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $478,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

