Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.22. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

In other news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. 635,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

