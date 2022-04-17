Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Announce $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.21. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.05. 2,297,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $174.30.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

