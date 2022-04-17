Zacks: Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $16.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

