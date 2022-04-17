Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nuvectis Pharma.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday.

NVCT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 7,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $128,650.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.