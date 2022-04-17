Zacks: Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.33 Million

Brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) to announce $19.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $25.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $6.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $65.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 218,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 99,733 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 63,555 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,695,000 after buying an additional 158,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

PTGX stock traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,877,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,296. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $968.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

