Zacks: Brokerages Expect ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.79 Million

Equities analysts expect ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) to post $190.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.08 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will report full-year sales of $905.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.98 million to $921.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ReNew Energy Global.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.

RNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. 579,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,732. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

