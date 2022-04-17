Zacks: Brokerages Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SP Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $696.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.54. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,041,000 after purchasing an additional 111,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 33,994 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 47,882.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 866,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.