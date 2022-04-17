Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.92.

GBDC opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The company had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

