Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

KALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $352.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

