Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Get ScanSource alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.55.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 243,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,537 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.