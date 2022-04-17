Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSD. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.50.

NYSE:SSD opened at $105.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.61. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $102.41 and a twelve month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

