Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

