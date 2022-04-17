Zacks Investment Research Lowers StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STEP. Raymond James lowered StepStone Group to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.57.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 139.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

About StepStone Group (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

