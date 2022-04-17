Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

SNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of SNCY opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $26,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,205.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

