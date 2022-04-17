Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

RLX Technology stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.88. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. Research analysts anticipate that RLX Technology will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after buying an additional 16,737,889 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,159,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after buying an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

