Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Zai Lab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. 251,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

