Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,560,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.58.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.79. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

