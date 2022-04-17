Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.