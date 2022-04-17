ZooKeeper Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.79 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $737,079.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.38 or 0.07523051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.24 or 0.99915806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052246 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 131,852,720 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

