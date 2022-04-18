-$0.02 EPS Expected for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Superior Drilling Products.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE SDPI remained flat at $$1.04 during trading on Wednesday. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,468. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

