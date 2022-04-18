-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCOR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on comScore in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in comScore in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in comScore by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in comScore by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 84,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in comScore by 5,698.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCOR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 28,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,535. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $225.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

