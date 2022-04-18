$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Interpublic Group of Companies reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

IPG remained flat at $$34.49 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,164. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

