$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

BFAM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.71. 207,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.