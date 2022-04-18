-$0.45 EPS Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PROF. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROF traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,682. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $154.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

