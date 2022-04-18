-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.64). Shift Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 123.19% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

SFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. 35,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

