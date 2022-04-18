$0.84 EPS Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $13.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $14.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $19.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $362.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,706. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.40 and a 200 day moving average of $395.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $329.69 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

