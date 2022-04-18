$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $971.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $725.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYNN stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $136.83.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.