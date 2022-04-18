$1.09 EPS Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.03. Banner reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Banner stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.36. 4,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. Banner has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Banner by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $22,368,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

