$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. DoorDash reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $5,172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,099 shares of company stock valued at $47,948,303. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $7.66 on Wednesday, reaching $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,513,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion and a PE ratio of -74.75. DoorDash has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $257.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $146.01.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

