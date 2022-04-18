$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.89. ASML reported earnings of $3.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full year earnings of $19.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $22.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.89 to $22.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASML.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.83.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $8.08 on Wednesday, hitting $605.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $642.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $724.63. ASML has a 52 week low of $558.77 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 295.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in ASML by 21.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 32.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in ASML by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.