$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will post $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.83. 133,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,764. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $163.93 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

