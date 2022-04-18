$10.10 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.30 million and the lowest is $9.90 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $51.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $63.13 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on XGN. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,160. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Exagen has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Exagen by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 467,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exagen by 269.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exagen (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.