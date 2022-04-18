$10.37 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will announce $10.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.69 million and the lowest is $9.49 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $45.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.07 million to $47.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.59 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $66.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

NYSE PINE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $21.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,629,446.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

