109,939 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,939 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,768,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.94. 3,332,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

