114,869 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 114,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.24. 247,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,235,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $218.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

