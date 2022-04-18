$131.13 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $131.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.04 million and the highest is $138.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $112.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $592.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.70 million to $602.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $711.69 million, with estimates ranging from $676.80 million to $740.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $10.07 on Wednesday, hitting $165.36. 12,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -79.87 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.5% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 91,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $64,358,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

