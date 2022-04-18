134,370 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Raymond James by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,280,000 after acquiring an additional 65,993 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 539,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,813,000 after buying an additional 161,372 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,304. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

