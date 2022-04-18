1,396 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.75. 2,962,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.74.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

