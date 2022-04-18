1,410 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.80. 4,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.90 and a 200 day moving average of $213.53. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.15.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

