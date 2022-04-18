$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Hershey posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $9.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.41. 657,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,429. Hershey has a 1-year low of $157.94 and a 1-year high of $228.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

