$22.13 Million in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will post $22.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $910,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,331.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $144.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.37 million to $159.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $269.33 million, with estimates ranging from $227.47 million to $310.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,012. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,320,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,674 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

