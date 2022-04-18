2,247 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.48 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.