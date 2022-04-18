$283.37 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will report sales of $283.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.90 million and the highest is $285.60 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $243.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.40.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $9.97 on Friday, reaching $408.11. 2,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,388. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.