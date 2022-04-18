$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will post $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $12.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IFF traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.73. 1,311,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,403. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

