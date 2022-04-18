30,739 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GEM stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.