318,146 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 318,146 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCM. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 12.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in R1 RCM by 35.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,909 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in R1 RCM by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 234.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,363 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $928,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.24. 2,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,944. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

