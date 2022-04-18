$324.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will announce $324.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.60 million and the lowest is $307.91 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $84.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,314,000 after acquiring an additional 95,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,583,000 after acquiring an additional 90,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,865,000 after acquiring an additional 142,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.53. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,688. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.89.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

