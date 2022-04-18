$33.20 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) to report sales of $33.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.19 million to $33.20 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $4.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 604.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $33.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.19 million to $33.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 700.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.57%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of SRRK stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,856. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

