$33.20 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Rating) to report sales of $33.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.19 million to $33.20 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $4.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 604.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $33.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.19 million to $33.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 700.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.57%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of SRRK stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,856. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.