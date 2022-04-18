$345.95 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $345.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.99 million to $349.54 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $332.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.12.

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 291,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,945,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,008 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

